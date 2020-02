On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg was the featured guest at the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Luncheon, where he discussed crime, safety, drugs and the criminal justice system.

The luncheon was held at the John Volken Academy in Kent.

Watch Satterberg’s full presentation below (running time 54:48):

More info on the Kent Chamber of Commerce here: https://kentchamber.com.