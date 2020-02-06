REMINDER: Remember to vote – ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020!
There are two easy ways to cast your vote – you can either return your election ballot via mail postmarked by February 11 – no stamp necessary, or drop it off at a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on or before February 11. If you are a registered voter and have not received your ballot in the mail, please contact King County Elections at (206) 296-8683.
For more info, or to track your ballot, visit https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/elections.aspx.
There are four local ballot drop box locations that are open 24 hours until February 11, when ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m.
- Covington Library: 27100 164th Avenue SE, Covington
- Fairwood Library: 17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton
- Kentridge High School: 12430 SE 208th Street, Kent
- Regional Justice Center: 401 4th Avenue North, Kent
Here’s more info courtesy the Kent School District:
Be An Informed Voter
Learn more about the Replacement of the Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy measure on the ballot at KSDLevy.org.
What does the Replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy pay for?
- Student safety and school security
- Career readiness programs including opportunities for exploration, acceleration, and remediation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM)
- Bullying prevention and social emotional learning programs
- Educational support for students with special needs
- Daily operations to support for clean, healthy, and well-maintained schools and classrooms
- Professional development for teachers, paraeducators, principals, and educational support staff
- Essential staff like classroom teachers, nurses, counselors, social workers, and bus drivers not fully funded by the state
How will the EP&O affect taxes?
This two-year replacement levy provides a stable combined tax rate (combined tax rate includes the EP&O, bond, capital and tech levy) of $3.83 per $1,000 of assessed home valuation, while also maintaining the current educational programs and staffing to address the educational needs of our students. The approximate rate for the EP&O only, is $2.15 per $1,000 of assessed home valuation.
