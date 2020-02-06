REMINDER : Remember to vote – ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020!

There are two easy ways to cast your vote – you can either return your election ballot via mail postmarked by February 11 – no stamp necessary, or drop it off at a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on or before February 11. If you are a registered voter and have not received your ballot in the mail, please contact King County Elections at (206) 296-8683.

For more info, or to track your ballot, visit https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/elections.aspx.

There are four local ballot drop box locations that are open 24 hours until February 11, when ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m.

Covington Library: 27100 164th Avenue SE, Covington Fairwood Library: 17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton Kentridge High School: 12430 SE 208th Street, Kent Regional Justice Center: 401 4th Avenue North, Kent



Here’s more info courtesy the Kent School District:

Be An Informed Voter

Learn more about the Replacement of the Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy measure on the ballot at KSDLevy.org.

What does the Replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy pay for?

Student safety and school security Career readiness programs including opportunities for exploration, acceleration, and remediation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Bullying prevention and social emotional learning programs Educational support for students with special needs Daily operations to support for clean, healthy, and well-maintained schools and classrooms Professional development for teachers, paraeducators, principals, and educational support staff Essential staff like classroom teachers, nurses, counselors, social workers, and bus drivers not fully funded by the state



How will the EP&O affect taxes?

This two-year replacement levy provides a stable combined tax rate (combined tax rate includes the EP&O, bond, capital and tech levy) of $3.83 per $1,000 of assessed home valuation, while also maintaining the current educational programs and staffing to address the educational needs of our students. The approximate rate for the EP&O only, is $2.15 per $1,000 of assessed home valuation.