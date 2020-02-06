One was injured in a condo fire on Kent’s east hill in the 9600 block of S. 248th Street Wednesday night, Feb. 5.
Puget Sound Fire says that one adult male with non life threatening burns was treated and transported to a local hospital by Medic One.
Puget Sound Fire has a Condominium fire in Kent at 9600 block of S 248th. Fire now out. One adult male with non life threatening burns being treated and transported to local hospital by Medic one. pic.twitter.com/VspaVKDMOg
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 6, 2020
