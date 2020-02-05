From our sister site The B-Town Blog:

Burien Police/King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding information about a burned-out, stolen van found near Chelsea Park in Burien.

Police say that on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Chelsea Park in the 800 block of SW 136th Street (map below) for a car fire.

When deputies arrived, they located a burned-out 2005 Toyota van. The Fire Department had extinguished the fire, but the van was completely gutted.

Deputies determined the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Kent.

King County Sheriff’s Office Fire investigation unit responded and the case remains open and active.

If anyone has information about this vehicle and who who may have been driving it around January 30th, please call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line of (206) 296-3311 and reference case #C20003892.