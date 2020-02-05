Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership are seeking Volunteers to help at their upcoming Cider & Ale Trail, being held on Friday, March 20, 2020:

We’re looking for a few enthusiastic volunteers to help us with the Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail on Friday, March 20, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Come down and check out the vibe, help for a while and then experience the event for yourself! Meet old friends and make new ones!

Assignments available:

Street Team: Deliver posters/counter cards are locations throughout town Set up: Helps with distributing signage, event materials and equipment Check in: Greet and verify guests; provide program guide, wrist band, etc. Ambassador: Assist vendor and/or musicians, misc tasks as needed. Tear Down: Gather and return event equipment/materials, clean up we necessary.



Please click this link to find an assignment and time slot!

Thank you!

– Kent Downtown Partnership

More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com