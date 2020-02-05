Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership are seeking Volunteers to help at their upcoming Cider & Ale Trail, being held on Friday, March 20, 2020:
We’re looking for a few enthusiastic volunteers to help us with the Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail on Friday, March 20, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Come down and check out the vibe, help for a while and then experience the event for yourself! Meet old friends and make new ones!
Assignments available:
- Street Team: Deliver posters/counter cards are locations throughout town
- Set up: Helps with distributing signage, event materials and equipment
- Check in: Greet and verify guests; provide program guide, wrist band, etc.
- Ambassador: Assist vendor and/or musicians, misc tasks as needed.
- Tear Down: Gather and return event equipment/materials, clean up we necessary.
Please click this link to find an assignment and time slot!
Thank you!
– Kent Downtown Partnership
More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com
