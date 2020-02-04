REMINDER : All are invited to join the Kent Chamber of Commerce this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 for their Membership Luncheon featuring King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg.

This event will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the John Volken Academy, located at 921 Central Ave North (map below).

Dan Satterberg has served in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for more than three decades, and was first elected to lead the office in November 2007. He served as Chief of Staff to Norm Maleng for 17 years, and was responsible for the management and operation of the PAO. The KCPAO has 240 attorneys, and a total staff of more than 500.

Tickets are: