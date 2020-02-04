A Neighborhood Meeting about the 4th and Willis roundabout will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Public Works will do a brief presentation to discuss possible road closures during the construction of the 4th and Willis roundabout, scheduled to begin this summer.

There will be a Q&A period after the presentation.

“We hope you can join us. Please share the meeting information with your neighbors.”

More info here and here.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 12, 2020: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Kent Commons – Mt. Rainier Room, 525 Fourth Ave. North, Kent, WA 98032: