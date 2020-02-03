The Kent Police Department caught a bank robber on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, but they didn’t really like what it did to their uniforms.

Police say that a suspect robbed the US Bank at 102 Ave/SE 240 Street (map below), and police found his car down in the valley.

“He tried to flee, but after a short pursuit, he ditched the car and ran into some nasty swamp lands/blackberry sticker farm,” police said. “With the help of trusty K9 Krieger, he was safely taken into custody.”

There were no injuries, but police added:

“Hey Sarge, our uniforms are filthy…can we go home early?!”