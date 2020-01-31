The City of Kent is seeking prints, photographs, paintings, works on paper and other types of artwork for the juried Kent Summer Art Exhibit.

All artworks selected for the juried exhibit are then eligible for City Art Purchase Awards and Kent Arts Commission Exhibit Awards.

To accommodate a large number of accomplished, regional artists, the exhibition is displayed salon-style in the Centennial Center Gallery and adjacent conference rooms.

The exhibition will be on display from June 3 through Aug. 19, 2020.

An Awards Panel will award a total of $15,000 to one or more artists to receive The City Art Purchase Award. This panel will also choose between 3‐5 artists to receive the 2020-2021 Kent Arts Commission Centennial Center Gallery Exhibit Award. Artists are eligible to receive multiple awards.

WHAT: 2020 Kent Summer Art Exhibit and Purchase Awards

WHEN: Deadline is March 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.

BUDGET: $15,000

ELIGIBILITY: Open to artists residing in Washington State. Kent residents and first-time applicants are encouraged to apply.

