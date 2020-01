SAVE THE DATE : Kent Mayor Dana Ralph’s third annual ‘State of the City’ address will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with refreshments served.

The State of the City address will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The actual location will be announced soon, but city officials hint that “it is out of this world!”

