One occupant was treated for minor smoke inhalation after using fire extinguishers to put out an oven fire in a Kent apartment on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020.

The fire broke out in an apartment at the Kently Pointe Apartments in the 27000 block of 48th Place S. in Kent (map below).

First responders reported smoke from the building, then found an oven fire that had been extinguished.

Puget Sound Fire says there were no other injuries.