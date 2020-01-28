One occupant was treated for minor smoke inhalation after using fire extinguishers to put out an oven fire in a Kent apartment on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020.
The fire broke out in an apartment at the Kently Pointe Apartments in the 27000 block of 48th Place S. in Kent (map below).
First responders reported smoke from the building, then found an oven fire that had been extinguished.
Puget Sound Fire says there were no other injuries.
Puget Sound and South King Fire responding to reported apt fire at 27000 block of 48 pl s in Kent. First arriving report smoke from the building and found oven fire now out. Resources are being released from the scene.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 28, 2020
One occupant treated for minor smoke inhalation after using fire extinguishers to put out fire. No other injuries
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 28, 2020
