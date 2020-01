Sikh Captain America Singh will speak about stereotypes in our lives as part of the city of Kent’s Equity and Inclusion Speaker Serieson Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Kent Memorial Park Building.

This FREE presentation – which will be from 7 to 8 p.m. – will create space to honestly reflect on the stereotypes in our lives – the ones directed at us and those we direct at others.

The Kent Memorial Park Building is located at 850 Central Ave. N.: