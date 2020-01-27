Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Carlene Carter is coming to Kent on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, performing at the Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $28 and can be purchased online here.

Originally a part of her family band, The Carter Family, Carlene brings family into the 21st century.

Spend the evening listening to Carter’s latest album release, “Carter Girl” featuring songs inspired by her family.

This event is part of the Kent Spotlight Series 2019-2020.

Here’s more info from the folks at Kent Spotlight Series:

Carlene is the daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter of the original Carter Family. Carlene’s own career started in the late 1970s when she went to England to record her acclaimed self-titled debut album (with Graham Parker and the Rumour), and Musical Shapes (with Nick Lowe and Rockpile). She co-wrote hit songs for Emmylou Harris (“Easy From Now On”) and The Doobie Brothers (“One Step Closer”), shared the Top 40 Pop duet “I Couldn’t Say No” with Robert Ellis Orrall, then “came home to country” in the 1990s with hits like “I Fell in Love,” “Come On Back,” “Every Little Thing,” and her own TV shows on VH1 and TNN.

Following her 2008 Stronger album (which Elvis Costello called “astounding”), Carlene Carter came on back again in 2014 with a tribute to the timeless music of her historic family that critics hailed as “a triumph,” “masterpiece,” “an album for the ages,” and “really quite perfect.” While she is often referred to as “country music royalty,” she simply calls herself (and the album) a Carter Girl.

Starting in January 2015, Carlene was Special Guest on the John Mellencamp Plain Spoken Tour, playing to over 250,000 fans in sold-out theaters across the United States and Canada. A new album, Sad Clowns and Hillbillies, was released on April 28, 2017 including material by both singer-songwriters. Carlene said, “It’s not a traditional kind of duets album. I think people are really going to enjoy it.” Mr. Mellencamp told The Today Show, “She pulled me out of the dump, the doldrums.”

Carlene Carter has since moved back to Nashville in her home state, where she is working on new material and most recently hosted the Wonderful World of Women Who Write series at the Bluebird Cafe. She is prominently featured in Ken Burns’ 2019 documentary miniseries Country Music, and can be heard on last year’s Carter Family album Across Generations. In a review of the album, MOJO Magazine described Carlene as “the greatest — and most underrated — country singer of her generation.”

The Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center is located at 10020 SE 256th Street: