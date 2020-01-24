Seattle Rock Orchestra will bring the music of The Beach Boys to Kent’s Spotlight Series on Saturday, Feb. 8, with a complete performance of the band’s 1966 album “Pet Sounds,” as well as a smattering of iconic surfing and hot-rod-inspired hits.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Kentwood Performing Arts Center, 25800 164th Ave. SE, Covington.

Seattle Rock Orchestra (SRO) doesn’t hide behind a rock band…it is the rock band. SRO was born out of the desire to marry the unabashed performance energy of rock ‘n ‘roll with the broader palette of musical nuances treasured in classical music. SRO is a full orchestra with strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and a rotating cast of guest vocalists to celebrate and perpetuate the orchestral tradition while exploring the rich history of rock and pop music. Each show juxtaposes the infectious energy of a dance party with a classy night out at the symphony; searing rock solos with intimate orchestral moments; fan favorite sing-alongs with lesser known ‘deep cuts.’ All the elements combine to honor the featured artist’s legacy.

SRO was founded in 2008 by bassist and composer Scott Teske. In the years since, the group has racked up an impressive resume that includes collaborations with the likes of Elvis Costello, Macklemore, DeVotchKa, Jeremy Enigk, Damien Jurado, D.R.A.M, Jesse Sykes, Rosie Thomas, Allen Stone, Jason Webley, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and members of Big Star, The Posies, R.E.M., Harvey Danger, The Long Winters, Vendetta Red, Nada Surf, and Pearl Jam.

Tickets for Seattle Rock Orchestra are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $15 for youths. Ticket may be purchased online at kentarts.com by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N. Hours for phone and in-person sales are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Box office is closed on Sunday.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services, and partially funded by 4Culture, WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsWA, and a variety of business and individual sponsors. Seattle Rock Orchestra is sponsored by the Pete and Pat Curran Family and the Haffner Family.

For more information call 253-856-5050 or visit https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/arts/spotlight-series-2019-2020