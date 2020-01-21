The King County Flood Control District on Tuesday, Jan. 21 opened a supplemental opportunity for the 2019 Flood Reduction Grant Program for projects that reduce the impacts of flooding.

As part of the King County Flood Control District 2020 Budget, the Board of Supervisors approved the addition of $2.6 million to the 2019 Flood Reduction Grant fund which is available for projects that target flood-risk reduction along rivers, streams, lakes, and other areas.

The intent of this action is to provide additional funding to: (1) the 2019 partial grant recipients who would have received full-funding if the 2019 Flood Reduction Grant fund was larger, and/or (2) provide an application opportunity to new applicants and projects in 2020.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Feb. 4, 2020. To qualify for funding, projects must provide a flood reduction benefit that directly addresses existing or potential flooding. Projects that achieve multiple benefits are encouraged. Typical projects might include:

Addressing surface water overflows and flooding from creeks and lakes due to outflow blockage or undersized/failing culverts or pipes. Clearing clogged agricultural drainage systems. Improving inadequate or failing stormwater systems that are causing flooding or slope instability. Addressing flooding of roads due to increased stormwater runoff. Assessing existing conditions as part of the creation of a lake management district.



The Flood Control District is specifically interested in reaching homeowner associations, non-profit organizations, schools, special purpose districts, tribes, cities, towns, and agencies in King County.

There is no cap on the individual award amount. Past grants have ranged from $11,000 to $400,000. Matching funds are encouraged but not required.

More information about criteria, eligibility and application assistance can be found at kingcountyfloodcontrol.org.