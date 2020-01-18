Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding an Open House Volunteer Meet & Greet this coming Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6-8 p.m.:

We love our volunteers!

Words can’t express how much we appreciate the gift your time and effort. We can’t do it without you!

Join us in celebrating current volunteers and welcoming new ones. Please feel free to invite a friend!

This will be a casual, fun evening to network and learn about 2020 programs and opportunities. Light food & drinks provided.

Please CLICK HERE to RSVP by Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Location:

Kent Downtown Partnership offices

202 W. Gowe Street

Kent WA 98032