King County Prosecutor Dan Satterburg will be the featured speaker at the Kent Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at John Volken Academy/Price Co.

Satterberg has served in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for more than three decades, and was first elected to lead the office in November 2007. He served as Chief of Staff to Norm Maleng for 17 years, and was responsible for the management and operation of the PAO. The KCPAO has 240 attorneys, and a total staff of more than 500.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: John Volken Academy/Price Co., 921 Central Ave. N., Kent, WA 98032 (map below)

EMAIL: [email protected]

FEES/ADMISSION: