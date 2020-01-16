Puget Sound Fire is reporting of a fire in the attic of a house in the 32000 block of 226 Ave Street in Kent (map below) on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
There were no injuries.
Puget Sound Fire was joined by Mountain View Fire on the blaze.
Puget Sound Fire with Mountain View Fire at the 32000 block of 226 Ave St in Kent/ Fire Dist 44. Attic fire now out. No injuries.Investigator in route. Crews being released from scene pic.twitter.com/ZbGTpYpkcP
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 16, 2020
