Mayor Dana Ralph this week was elected the new President of the Sound Cities Association (SCA).

As President, Mayor Ralph will now represent 38 cities and nearly 1 million residents as local cities “work together to find solutions to our challenges.”

Most recently, Ralph served as Vice President during calendar year 2019.

According to the SCA website:

SCA was founded in the 1970s to help cities act locally and partner regionally to create vital, livable communities through advocacy, education, leadership, mutual support and networking.

SCA Vision Statement:

“Capitalizing on the diversity of our cities to lead policy change to make the Puget Sound region the best in the world.”