This week didn’t go quite the way that workers at Kent Public Works expected.

“We got ice instead of snow, but our crews were ready, working 24/7 since midnight Monday,” they said. “Using salt, sand and de-icer, they kept all Kent roads open for the duration of the ice event.”

They also fixed potholes created by weather changes.

Here are some stats from the week:

They had up to 45 staff per day, split into 12-hour shifts for 72 hours. They covered approximately 200 miles of Kent roads. They used 112 tons of sand, 20 tons of salt and 3,090 gallons of liquid de-icer!



“A big thanks to our crews for their hard work and to the community for driving safely. Whatever Mother Nature throws our way next, we’ll be ready!”

Photos courtesy Kent Public Works