In tribute to 100 years of Women’s Suffrage, as well as the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II, historian Alice Miller will deliver a presentation on women’s work wear and military uniforms dating back over 100 years.

Her presentation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Neely Mansion in Auburn (map below).

All pieces in the accompanying display are from her personal collection and include an 1890s teacher’s ensemble as well as a uniform worn by a ‘Hello Girl,’ as World War I telephone switchboard operators were known. World War II-era nurses’ uniforms and work-related attire from subsequent decades will also be on display. A firefighter’s uniform from the early 2000s will complete the presentation, showcasing the evolution of women’s careers and roles in society.

Alice has been an avid collector of women’s military and work wear for over 25 years. She will speak about the history behind each uniform as well as the women, most of whom were local residents, who proudly wore them.

A brief Annual Meeting will precede the program.

Light refreshments will be served.

Complimentary admission, but donations are appreciated.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/600706004051706/

Neely Mansion is located at 12303 SE Auburn-Black Diamond Road: