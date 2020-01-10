The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help regarding another drive-by shooting on I-5, this time on Thursday night, Jan. 9, 2020.

Troopers say that at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, they received a 911 call from a victim stating that he had been shot while driving southbound on I-5 near Kent.

The victim also told dispatchers that he had driven himself to the AM/PM off of S. 272nd and that he had been hit in the lower back.

When troopers arrived, they observed a male lying face down in the parking lot and being tended to by a female that was applying paper towels to his lower back. Trooper Van Cleave took over applying pressure to the victim’s back until the fire department arrived and continued treatment.

During this time, the victim stated he was traveling southbound on I-5 from S. 200th when another vehicle fired at his vehicle around S. 240th.

He also stated that he had no information on the description of the vehicle or who the occupants were.

The victim is a 31-year old male from Seattle, and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Below is a picture of the victim’s vehicle, which sustained 10 bullet holes on the left side. The vehicle was taken to the WSP evidence storage facility to be processed for evidence.

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this shooting or observed the vehicles prior to or after the shots were fired.