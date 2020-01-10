On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, Kent Chamber of Commerce CEO Zenovia Harris delivered her first-ever “State of the Chamber” address at a membership luncheon.

Harris spoke about her first year in office, the organization’s growth in membership, retention, reach and much more.

Some stats touted at the event:

Current Membership: 403 2019 New Members: 64 Retention Rate: 82.86%



In 2019, the chamber held 43 events, 18 Workshops, 12 Ribbon Cuttings, 72 Committee Meetings, 2 Career Fairs, one Gala, a Business Expo and more.

Mission Statement:

“The Chamber represents and protects your business by working hard to support every aspect of doing business in the Kent Valley. The Kent Chamber is the voice and ears of the community responsive to its ever-changing needs and concerns. We pride ourselves in bringing the business community together in a dynamic and profitable way.”

For more info on the Kent Chamber of Commerce, visit https://kentchamber.com.

The luncheon was held at the Green River College Kent Campus – watch the 38-minute video below: