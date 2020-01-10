COMMUNITY ALERT: The City of Kent announced Friday that its Severe Weather Shelter will be open Monday Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

The Severe Weather Shelter is located at Kent Lutheran Church, 336 Second Avenue South, Kent, WA (map below).

8 p.m.: Check-in and registration 7 a.m.: Shelter closes



Due to the anticipated freezing temperatures, the Severe Weather Shelter will be open Monday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 14.

The shelter is operated by Catholic Community Services staff and volunteers from Kent Lutheran Church.

Priority will be given to families with children, but the shelter will be open and available for all. Doors for the Severe Weather Shelter will open at 8 p.m each evening. Clients must register at the door. Rules for the health and safety of all clients, staff and the broader community will apply.

Please share this information with anyone who can benefit from the shelter’s activation.