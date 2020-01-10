The Kent School District will be holding a Levy Informational Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Panther Lake Library.

The district will have a new School Levy on the Feb. 11, 2020 ballot, which will replace the current levy expiring in December 2020.

The renewal EP&O Levy will support educational programs, student learning and staffing. Since 1984 Kent School District has operated with local levy support for education programs and operations.

“Have questions about our Renewal Educational Program & Operations (EP&O) Levy measure on the ballot for the February 11, 2020 election? Join us at an upcoming levy informational meeting on January 23 or 27.

“We’ll provide important information about how local funding helps support our students, the stable tax rate, and help answer your questions.

“Can’t make it to a meeting? More information is available on our website at www.ksdlevy.org.”

More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/3325249284168890/