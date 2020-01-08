Kent Police are seeking the public’s help gathering information regarding a road rage-related shooting that occurred early Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020.

As we previously reported, police say that in this incident a semi-truck driver was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Kent Police Detectives were able to locate video of a vehicle seen in the area. The video showed a light colored sport SUV that was traveling northbound on 84th Ave S., suddenly make a U-turn and then continue southbound.

Looking for assistance in identifying a witness vehicle from a shooting on 01/06/2020. Please also see https://t.co/cqrPexO8Oc pic.twitter.com/gSVRo6WlQ8 — Kent Police (@kentpd) January 7, 2020

Kent Detectives would like to find the owner of this vehicle and talk with them.

Additionally, Kent Detectives would like to speak with any witnesses that may have been in the area between 7:20 – 7:30 a.m. and witnessed the incident.

Witnesses can call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253.856.5808 or 911. Please reference Kent Police case number 20-214.