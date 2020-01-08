This annual meeting for the Greater Kent Historical Society and Museum will be this Saturday, Jan. 11.

This free event will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Rainer Room at Kent Commons (map below).

It will be filled with announcements of new events plus a special keynote speaker, Mike Evans, a former Kent firefighter and Native wood carver who will be sharing the history and legacy of the Native Americans in our Kent community.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1493301167493384/

Kent Commons is located at 525 4th Ave N.: