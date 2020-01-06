Kent Police say that an adult male was injured after a road rage altercation ended in gunfire in Kent on Monday early morning, Jan. 6. 2020.

Police Officers responded to the area near an ARCO gas station located in the 21200 block of 84th Ave S. (map below) at around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning.

An adult male victim called police after an altercation erupted and multiple gunshots were fired.

Kent Police were on the scene within moments, and discovered that the involved person had already fled the scene and the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Preliminary reports indicate that an adult male suspect in a sedan fled the scene in a northbound direction after the gunshots were fired. Kent Detectives responded to the scene and were gathering information from witnesses and collecting evidence related to the incident.

Puget Sound Fire Authority treated the 55-year old male victim at the scene, and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

Both outside lanes for northbound traffic on 84th Ave S. between S. 216th Street and S. 212th Street were closed for the investigation.