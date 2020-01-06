A Mobile Home fire in the 800 block of the West Valley Highway in Kent (map below) took the life of a husband and wife early Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020.
Puget Sound Fire says that first responders reported heavy fire from one unit, with exposure to a second.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
According to a map, it appears this tragedy took place at the Circle K Mobile Home Park.
Puget Sound Fire on location of a trailer fire in a trailer park at the 800 block of West Valley Hwy in Kent. Firsts due engine reported heavy from one unit with exposure to a second. PIO on location.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 6, 2020
Mobile home fire in the City of Kent at the 800 block of the West Valley
Highway took the life of a husband and wife early this morning. Fire cause is yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/0rS5iDWwmn
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 6, 2020
Recent Comments