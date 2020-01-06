Kent Downtown Partnership’s ‘Breakfast Power Hour’ is returning on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Thai Chili Restaurant, 211 1st Ave South.

Breakfast Power Hour will begin with networking, followed by breakfast and guest speakers with a focus on 2020 programs, KDP updates, events and initiatives.

All businesses or potential business owners are welcome!

For more information email us, or call the KDP at 253-813-6976.

Breakfast will be catered by Ubunto Street Café, including a Mediterranean/Middle Eastern buffet and hosted at Thai Chili (211 1st Ave So, Kent).