SAVE THE DATE : Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding a special ‘Cider & Ale Trail’ on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 6 – 9 p.m.:

Experience local and regional craft beers and ciders in Historic Downtown Kent.

Get acquainted with our small shops and enjoy fresh ingredients that provide the foundation for crisp, bold flavors that will entice the taste buds of beer lovers and cider aficionados alike.

Come, take the time to discover the secrets of Old Town.

Come early and dine in one of the incredible international restaurants on the downtown food trail, including Sushi, Thai, Cajun, Afghan, Mexican and more. Businesses and restaurants are open to the public during this event.

This is a FREE event; tasting requires a ticket and 21 over.

BYOM: Help us reduce waste, bring your own Mug!

Cideries and Breweries include:

2 Towns Cider House Schilling Cider Half Lion Geaux Brewery Pike Brewing Puget Sound Cider Black Fleet Brewing



RAIN OR SHINE EVENT:

Ticket includes 10 tasting tickets Program guide Disposable glass Wrist band



TICKET INFO:

$25.00 Advance/$35.00 the day Click here to order



The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) is a 501c3 non profit organization. Our mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse culture.

Proceeds from this event benefit the KDP and go toward future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.

For more info, visit https://www.downtownkentwa.com/post/kent-downtown-cider-ale-trail or https://www.facebook.com/events/2865685100178978/.