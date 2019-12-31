Get ready, Kent – Plastic Bags will be restricted starting March 1, 2020, as that’s when the Plastic Bag Ordinance goes into effect.

In Aug. 2019, the Kent City Council passed an ordinance that regulates which checkout bags stores can give to customers.

As of March 1, 2020, Kent retailers will:

No longer provide thin plastic bags at checkout

Charge customers $0.08 for each thick plastic or paper bag they request at checkout

Not charge customers with WIC, TANF, SNAP, or FAP benefits for thick plastic or paper bags requested at checkout

Retailers will keep all fees collected at checkout but continue to provide other bags for free. These no-cost bags include plastic bags for produce, bulk products and dry cleaning, as well as paper bags for baked goods, prescriptions and hardware.

Here’s more from the city:

ENCOURAGED:

Bring your bag to help reduce waste



NOT ALLOWED:

Single-use plastic bags (some exceptions apply)



ALLOWED WITH FEE:

Large paper and thick plastic bags (made with at least 40% recycled content)



ALLOWED WITH NO FEE:

Small bags used to protect items



PICK UP A FREE REUSABLE BAG:

400 W Gowe St, Kent (One per household, while supplies last)



More info at KentWA.gov/BringYourOwnBag, or call 253-856-5589, or email [email protected].