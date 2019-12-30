The City of Kent will be holding Open House about a new roundabout at 4th Ave S. & Willis Street on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 – 7 p.m.
Here’s more from the city:
This summer, construction for a roundabout at 4th Avenue South and Willis Street/SR 516 will begin.
Why are we building a roundabout at that location?
- To improve intersection safety, traffic flow and efficiency for pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles
- To enhance the landscaping to create a welcoming gateway into the City
- To get state approval for a new northbound road (Naden Avenue) connecting West Meeker Street to Willis Street (SR 516) east of the Valley Freeway (SR 167)
Join us for an open house to see a model of the design, ask questions and share your thoughts about the project.
WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 2020: 5 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Kent City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave. South, Kent, WA 98032:
