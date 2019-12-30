The City of Kent will be holding Open House about a new roundabout at 4th Ave S. & Willis Street on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Here’s more from the city:

This summer, construction for a roundabout at 4th Avenue South and Willis Street/SR 516 will begin.

Why are we building a roundabout at that location?

To improve intersection safety, traffic flow and efficiency for pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles To enhance the landscaping to create a welcoming gateway into the City To get state approval for a new northbound road (Naden Avenue) connecting West Meeker Street to Willis Street (SR 516) east of the Valley Freeway (SR 167)



Join us for an open house to see a model of the design, ask questions and share your thoughts about the project.

WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 2020: 5 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Kent City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave. South, Kent, WA 98032: