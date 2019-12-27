Kent Downtown Partnership’s 2020 Open House and Volunteer Meet & Greet will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m. at their offices in historic downtown Kent.

“Show Your Community Spirit and Volunteer!”

Attendees can learn how to connect and become more involved their community through volunteerism at local events and outreach programs.

KDP offices are located at 202 W. Gowe Street, Kent WA (map below).

If you are new to the area, a long-term resident or a student looking to become more involved in the community, the Kent Downtown Association has a variety of fun opportunities to match your skill set and busy schedule. Bring your neighbors, co-workers and friends; enjoy light refreshments while you learn more about what we do and the opportunities available.

Kent Downtown Partnership is a nationally accredited member of the Main Street America communities program and contributes to the Kent community in many ways, including the beautification projects in historic downtown Kent, producing festive events such as Wine Walk, Art Walk, Street of Treats, Annual clean up events and more to come in 2020.

Members of the public are invited and encourage to attend the open house.

Please RSVP to 253-813-6976 or [email protected].

Information about the Kent Downtown Partnership can be found at https://www.downtownkentwa.com/.

This event presented by the Kent Downtown Partnership, a 501c3 non-profit organization, whose mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of Historic Downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our diverse and unique culture.