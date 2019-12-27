The City of Kent is seeking feedback for its Mill Creek Reestablishment Project, with a deadline to submit of Jan. 9, 2020:

Last week’s heavy rains and local flooding are a perfect example of why the Mill Creek Reestablishment Project is so important to our community.

We are making progress to move this project forward, but we need YOUR help for the next step!

The Mill Creek Reestablishment Project seeks to improve flooding issues and fish habitat along Mill Creek by removing built-up sediment and invasive plants, planting of native plants while also improving pedestrian safety and providing wetland mitigation, sediment capture and culvert replacement. The project will be a little over three miles long, spanning Mill Creek from East Smith Street to South 204th Street.

This project is currently in the design and permitting stage and requires a number of permits at the federal, state and local levels.

One hurdle is the Joint Aquatic Resource Permit Application (JARPA) which is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.

To help secure the JARPA, the City is asking for resident comments from the Mill Creek neighborhood on the project. Please send your comments directly to Kristin McDermott at the Army Corps of Engineers via email at [email protected] by January 9, 2020.

Please include the following information in your email: Kent, City of (Mill Creek Re-establishment); NWS-2018-726

All comments are appreciated. If you have any questions about the project, please contact Melissa Dahl at 253-856-6511or[email protected].