Screenshot courtesy KentTV21

The City this week released a video of the Kent Police Department’s latest Community Meeting, held Wednesday, Dec. 18, where they discussed body cameras and police staffing.

The meeting was hosted by Chief Rafael Padilla, and was held at Kent Commons.

“For those of you who missed our latest Community Meeting, here it is!” police said. “Grab a cup of coffee, a blankie, hunker down, and watch! The topic is body cameras and PD staffing.”

One statement of note from the Chief was for residents to expect a new police bond on the ballot in 2020, in order to raise money to expand staffing.

“We’d appreciate any kind of support in terms of getting us funding for more officers,” Padilla said. “We will have an ‘ask’ in 2020 towards the end, and we will be looking to put together a plan, present that plan to the community and ask for support, and the mechanism and pathway for getting more officers for Kent.”