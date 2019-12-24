Sound Transit announced on Tuesday, Dec. 24 that it will NOT be able to provide Sounder games trains to this Sunday’s (Dec. 29) Seattle vs. San Francisco game due to moving the start time to 5:20 p.m.

“The later start time for the game does not allow for enough required rest time for the train crews between Sunday night and regular Monday morning Sounder commuter service,” the organization announced.

Additional bus service will be provided on Sunday.

For Sound Transit bus schedules visit www.soundtransit.org/schedules.