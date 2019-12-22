Early Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, a Kent resident discovered that their car had been stolen.

Fortunately, the victim was able to use GPS to track their occupied stolen car, and Kent Police found it quickly in nearby Renton.

Police say that when officers tried to stop the stolen car, it took off in a very short pursuit. The suspect crashed the car near the 21800 block of 84th Ave S. in Renton (map below) and was quickly arrested.

“Good news: we found your stolen car within 30 mins of it being stolen!

Bad news: driver tried to flee and crashed your car. At least no one was hurt and suspect went to jail.

If only people would pull over for our lights and sirens…”