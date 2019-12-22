Photo courtesy Puget Sound Fire

Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a house fire in the 9800 block of S. 262nd Place on the east hill of Kent (map below) Sunday night, Dec. 22, was caused by a “zero clearance” wood fireplace.

Firefighters say the blaze was reported to be from the chimney, and spread to side of the house.

The fire started in the wood chase of a zero clearance wood fireplace, and caused damage to the side of house, roof, and living room.

There were no injuries.