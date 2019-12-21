Yes, there is always plenty of chatter about our perennial Super Bowl hopefuls. But I also find that there is always some angle to Seahawks coverage that just doesn’t seem to get enough airplay. This column is dedicated to that “elephant in the locker room.”

2014. Seahawks and Cardinals. Playoff seeding on the line. Marshawn Lynch. The road to the Super Bowl. Beastquake 2.0.

The timing and feel are awfully reminiscent. Might we see a similar outcome tomorrow? Let’s hope so!

‘Twas four days ‘fore Christmas, and all through the house

The Hawk fans were cheering—yes, even my spouse.

The Cardinals were trailing; they needed a score:

Like, maybe a pick-six—plus one touchdown more!

The Seahawks deployed in a one-wideout set,

One back in the backfield—’twas Lynch, sure. You bet!

They’ve got a first down at their own twentyone;

They lead by fifteen, and are set for more fun.

With the snap of the ball there’s now such a clatter

It’s really quite plain that some Cards they will splatter.

Out on the right end, in Foote flies with a crash

But Lynch takes the ball to the left through a gash.

The light on the field, all natural-grass turfed,

Gives luster to ‘backers about to be Smurfed.

Yes, what to ‘Shawn’s wondering eyes should appear

But a lane to the right, which he takes with a veer.

And now it’s the cornerbacks Lynch aims to beat,

Shifts his low c of gravity over his feet.

More rapid than coursers his blocker does come—

You don’t know his name? Then you’re dumber than dumb—

Ric Lockette the Rocket, and he’ll take out four!

First Johnson, and Patrick, and Johnson once more!

From the thirty, past midfield, to the sideline with glee

Did Marshawn outrun them through crimson debris.

As dry leaves that through the wild hurricane fly,

And meeting with obstacles, mount to the sky

So Lynch approached Patrick—who went for the ball—

Then slapped him away like a impotent doll.

And in came the Rocket to knock Johnson down

And help Patrick Peterson look like a clown.

So Lynch turned to sprint toward the Cardinals’ goal,

A scant forty yards, a mere beast-quaking stroll.

He was dressed all in blue from his helmet to shoe

(‘Cept his jersey was white, since that’s how Hawks do).

A bundle of Cardinals he left behind

As helpless as toys—and that’s being kind.

His eyes—how they twinkled! His dreadlocks how flowing!

His biceps were bulging, his lungs all a-blowing,

In hard-pumping Beast Mode still up on his toes

In search of the endzone, as everyone knows.

Approaching the goal line, Lynch needed relief

And wind flew at his back—yes, beyond all belief

Ricardo the Rocket was still not quite done.

He boxed out Cromartie while on a dead run.

And reaching the end zone Lynch turned and he leapt

And I laughed when I saw him while the Cardinals wept.

With a wink of his eye and twist of his wrist

He grabbed his own… well, you get the gist.

Lynch fell to his back and then sprang to his feet.

I doubt if that touchdown will ever be beat.

With Lockette before him, behind, and beside,

His run is now legend—the dude will abide.

The Hawks trounced the Cards the division to lead

And thus through the Clink did the playoffs proceed.

And to all the media did Lynch these words toss:

It’s all about action—yes, that action, boss.