144th Ave SE and just south of SE 279th PL

104th Ave SE and SE 264th St

79th Ave S between S 266th St and S 261st St

W James St at Lincoln Ave

Reith Road and 38th Ave S

72nd Ave S and just South of S 212th St

72nd Ave S and S 224th St

66th Ave S and S 191st Pl

E Titus St between Reiten Road and E Smith St

“We have staff helping close roads, address new potholes, fixing trees that are going down and helping keep our City moving,” the city said.

James street is closed at Central. Please don’t attempt to ford the River, this isn’t the Oregon Trail. pic.twitter.com/oGicyAhQFl — Kent Police (@kentpd) December 20, 2019 Dispatched to car into the water in downtown Kent. Driver is out and ok. Avoid standing water. Obey road closed signs, they are there for your safety. Shout out to our friends in Public Works who are working hard to manage the weather impacts. pic.twitter.com/I7uYymmBC7 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 20, 2019 Flooding in Kent. #wawx pic.twitter.com/VExEYsE1zK — Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) December 20, 2019

SCHOOL CLOSURE

Due to unforeseen flooding, all classes have been cancelled at Mill Creek Middle School for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. Please drive safely.”

Due to unforeseen flooding all classes are cancelled at Mill Creek Middle School only today, Friday December 20, 2019. The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/2LPR6Bx68B — Kent School District (@KentSchools415) December 20, 2019

7-DAY FORECAST

Looks like we’ll definitely be having a ‘Wet Christmas’ this year:

This Afternoon: Rain. Steady temperature around 49. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Rain. Steady temperature around 48. South wind between 13 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Rain. Steady temperature around 46. Southwest wind between 11 and 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Patchy fog between 10am and 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 45.

#WeAreKent #FloodingUpdate #WeatherAlert #StaySafe