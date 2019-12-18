Learn about the ‘State of the Chamber’ from Kent Chamber of Commerce CEO Zenovia Harris on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

This event will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Green River College – Kent Campus.

Cost is $25 for members who pre-register, $30 for non-members, or $35 at the door.

“There are new and exciting things happening at the Chamber and you don’t want to miss this one!”

Zenovia will be discussing the following:

Introduction Kent Chamber of Commerce vision for 2020 Future events Feature a new video for website and social media Open forum for Q & A Year end review Click on this link to register:



https://kentchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/246402