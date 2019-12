Come meet Mike with Blue Heron Canoe Family at the Kent Downtown Partnership’s Third Thursday Art Walk from 5 – 8 p.m. this Thursday night, Dec. 19, 2019.

Mile will be featuring artwork done by the Blue Heron Canoe Family and raising funds for their group.

This artwork – on display at Rusty Raven Studio (212 1st Ave S.; map below) – will include clothing, necklaces, cedar ornaments, baskets and canoes.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/844961999256858/