A fire burned a house in the 24600 block of 98th Ave S. in Kent (map below) on Tuesday night, Dec. 17, 2019.
Puget Sound Fire says that upon arrival, crews found flames emanating from the front window up to the eves, all from a fire burning in the living room.
There was also smoke damage throughout the house.
The blaze was put out and is under investigation.
There were no injuries, but two cats perished.
