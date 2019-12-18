Kent’s Spotlight Series kicks off the new year with a performance by A.J. Croce on Friday, Jan. 17, 202 at 7:30 p.m.

“Croce Plays Croce” is a special evening of music featuring a complete set of classics by A.J.’s late father Jim Croce. The performance will take place at Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th St., Kent (map below).

A.J. Croce is a multi-instrumentalist roots-rock artist, known for his boogie-woogie piano playing reminiscent of Dr. John. His music incorporates pop, blues, folk, and jazz, and has charted on seven radio charts including Top 40. This concert will feature some of A.J.’s own tunes, songs that influenced both him and his father, and his father’s timeless songs such as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), and “Lovers Cross,” to name a few. (Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest songwriters and artists ever.)

A.J. Croce’s 25-year touring and recording career has produced nine studio albums that have been released on both major and independent labels, and have charted 18 Top-20 singles. A virtuoso piano player, he has performed at a TED Talk and on major talk shows and news programs including The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, CNN, MTV, and VH1. He has toured with such esteemed artists as Willie Nelson; Lenny Kravitz; Earth, Wind, and Fire; and B.B. King.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for youths. Tickets for this and all Spotlight Series performances are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased online at kentwa.gov/spotlightseries, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N. Hours for phone and in-person sales are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Box office is closed on Sunday.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services, and partially funded by 4Culture and a variety of business and individual sponsors. A.J. Croce is sponsored by Curran Law Firm. For information call 253-856-5050 or visit kentwa.gov/spotlightseries.