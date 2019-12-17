On Tuesday night, Dec. 17, 2019 at around 6:20 p.m., the Kent Police Department responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 23500 block of 104th Ave SE (map below).

Puget Sound Fire personnel and Medics arrived and provided aid to the subject; however, life-saving efforts were not successful, and the pedestrian died of his injuries.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped and stayed on scene. Preliminary evidence shows the driver of the vehicle was following the speed limit and did not appear to be under the influence of any alcohol or drug. The driver is cooperating fulling with the investigation.

Kent Police Traffic investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances that resulted in this tragedy.

Photo courtesy Auburn Examiner.