Everyone in the Kent School District (KSD) community has reason to celebrate their highest four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate in recent history – 84.0 percent of the class of 2019 cohort – students who entered high school in 2015 – graduated within four years, which is higher than Washington state’s 80.9 percent rate by 3.1 percentage points.

Here’s more from the district:

Graduation rates in KSD have risen for three consecutive years and are up from 78.6 percent from the class of 2014. Explore and interact with our graduation rates by student group and additional data on the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) website.

African American and Hispanic Students in the district continue to graduate at rates higher than ever. African American students in the class of 2019 graduated at a rate of 82.6 percent, which is higher than the state’s African American rate of 73.6 percent. The 82.6 percent rate for KSD Class of 2019 African American students also surpasses the state’s rate of 80.9 percent for all students. KSD Class of 2019 Hispanic student’s graduation rate of 76.89 percent continues to rise and outpace the state’s Hispanic student rate of 75.7 percent.

“This rise reflects the exceptional work of our students and staff and the tremendous support of our families and community-based organizations,” Superintendent Calvin J. Watts said. “And while these gains represent the whole student body, specific student groups are not achieving at the same rate and we still have much work to do to ensure we are successfully preparing all students for their futures.”