From our sister site The B-Town (Burien) Blog:

A van crashed into the front of a busy Ross Dress for Less store located at 15716 1st Ave South in Burien (map below), injuring eleven people Monday night, Dec. 16, 2019.

Reports are that the horrific crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police said that 11 were injured, with three in critical condition.

The driver, a 51-year old male, is under arrest for suspicion of DUI for drugs and vehicular assault.

A passenger was arrested for warrant and shoplifting.

Detectives are investigating and will update later Tuesday with any new info.

From photos taken at the scene, it appears that a white van rammed through the windows located just to the right of the front doors, where it struck the victims.

According to the company website, during the holidays the store is open until 1:30 a.m.

AUDIO

Below is audio of the emergency workers at the scene (starts around 18:20):

As we gather more information, we’ll update this post…