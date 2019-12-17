From our sister site The B-Town (Burien) Blog:
A van crashed into the front of a busy Ross Dress for Less store located at 15716 1st Ave South in Burien (map below), injuring eleven people Monday night, Dec. 16, 2019.
Reports are that the horrific crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
Police said that 11 were injured, with three in critical condition.
The driver, a 51-year old male, is under arrest for suspicion of DUI for drugs and vehicular assault.
A passenger was arrested for warrant and shoplifting.
Detectives are investigating and will update later Tuesday with any new info.
From photos taken at the scene, it appears that a white van rammed through the windows located just to the right of the front doors, where it struck the victims.
According to the company website, during the holidays the store is open until 1:30 a.m.
AUDIO
Below is audio of the emergency workers at the scene (starts around 18:20):
As we gather more information, we’ll update this post…
A vehicle crashed into the Ross in Burien 15700 BLK 1 AVE S. 4 patients critical, 6 others being treated. I’m heading to the scene and will update when I arrive.
— King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) December 17, 2019
#Update: 11 total injured, 3 of the 11 in critical condition. The driver 51 year old male is under arrest for suspicion of DUI for drugs and vehicular assault. Passenger arrested for warrant and shoplifting. Detectives investigating will update later today with any new info.
— King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) December 17, 2019
Latest on the vehicle into Ross incident: 3 critical (2-year-old in stroller, 41-year-old man, unknown age 3rd victim). 7+ others injured. Perhaps as many as 13 injured. @kingcosoPIO still trying to confirm. pic.twitter.com/UCQdnqJaQT
— Ted Land (@TedLandK5) December 17, 2019
BREAKING: This is from the scene where a vehicle crashed into a Burien Ross store, injuring 10 people. 4 are critical. Updates at 11pm #KOMONews @komonews pic.twitter.com/wHqQ2gVeQb
— Jennifer Lawson (@JenKOMOProducer) December 17, 2019
First photo from #BurienMCI via @KING5Seattle https://t.co/jY8coniU5q
— David Nelson (@wapio3021) December 17, 2019
Awful scene here in Burien, where witnesses say a van drove into a Ross Dress for Less. 4 patients critical, 6 others being treated. Witnesses describe chaos in moments after crash. Store open late for holiday shopping. pic.twitter.com/9GmnNdms6C
— Ted Land (@TedLandK5) December 17, 2019
Such a horrific scene in Burien tonight after a van crashed through this Ross store where people were shopping. Of the 10 hurt, there are 4 critical. Please keep this child and his or her family in your thoughts & prayers. I know these firefighters are doing everything they can. pic.twitter.com/HkWPA51xqY
— Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) December 17, 2019
#breaking UPDATE: 2 children and 2 adults who are in critical condition after being hit by van that drove into Ross store in Burien have been taken to Harborview Medical Center. Watch KOMO News at 11 for the very latest. pic.twitter.com/d4NrVEGnpA
— Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) December 17, 2019
UPDATE to #BurienMCI units on the incident at Ross on 1 Ave South pic.twitter.com/E0o2sSoDdW
— David Nelson (@wapio3021) December 17, 2019
A vehicle crashed through the front of the Ross Dress for Less on 1st Ave South in Burien tonight. 10 people are injured. @JennLeeTV will have the latest from @kingcosoPIO coming up soon at 10:30 and 11 pm on @Q13FOX. @BurienPD pic.twitter.com/9v9WgOqbTZ
— David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) December 17, 2019
