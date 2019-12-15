On the night of Friday the 13th (Dec. 13, 2019) in Kent, a hard lesson was learned by the driver of the car pictured above.

Kent Police says that one of their vigilant sergeants went to pull over the car, but the driver decided to “make things much worse.”

“After a short pursuit, the suspect lost control and flipped the car off the Kent Kangley Road,” police said. “The suspect was unhurt and will spend a nice long weekend in jail.”

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department

#NoPizzaForYou