Photo courtesy Puget Sound Fire

On Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019 just after 9 a.m., units from Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire and Rescue were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 4800 block of Kent Des Moines Road in Kent (map below).

Puget Sound fire says that the first arriving crew found flames burning at the top floor end unit of a 4-story apartment building.

A 2nd alarm was dispatched to bring even more resources to the scene.

Firefighters say that there was a single injury to a person reported to have jumped from an upper story balcony.

In total, 26 fire service units responded, totaling 55 + personnel including Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire and Rescue, Valley Regional Fire Authority, Renton Regional Fire Authority and Tukwila Fire.

The response was also supported by King County Medic 1, Zone 3 Rehab, Kent PD and the Red Cross.

The fire was declared under control approximately one hour after arrival.

The fire was contained to three upstairs apartments with damage to a fourth.

There was also significant water damage thru out the building.

Red Cross, in cooperation with the property management team, set up a temporary shelter in the common space of an unaffected building for displaced residents.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Remember to always know two ways out of a structure, practice your fire drills, and have a meeting place once everyone is outside. If living in an apartment building, consider renters insurance to protect your belongings,” Puget Sound Fire said.